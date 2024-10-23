Former President Donald Trump will continue his battle to win back Georgia through a rally on Wednesday, this time hosted by influential conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Kirk, 31, gained recognition for co-founding and leading Turning Point USA, a conservative non-profit which has reportedly raised tens of millions of dollars to push pro-Trump campaigns across college campuses. The Arizona-based organization, jumpstarted in 2012 by a then 18-year-old Kirk, has grown in fame, particularly since Trump first took office in 2016, at which point the nonprofit latched onto the campaign. Now, Turning Point boasts activity in over 3,500 college and high school campuses in America, according to the youth organization’s website.

According to June 2023 tax filings, Turning Point’s revenue has skyrocketed from $4.3 million in 2016 to $81.7 million in 2023.

Kirk’s work with Turning Point landed him on the 2018 Forbes “30 under 30” list, led to his frequent guest spots on Fox News, and gave him the opportunity to be the youngest speaker at the 2016 Republican National Convention (RNC).

Beyond his leadership at Turning Point, Kirk has built a large following with his podcast, The Charlie Kirk Show. Over 750 episodes strong, the show is currently ranked #7 in Apple podcasts in news and #10 on Spotify in news, and is known for Kirk’s conservative take-ons of liberal viewpoints. He often lands in the news for his podcast comments, including an instance in January 2024, where he attacked the “myth” surrounding civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Later that month, he came under fire for stating on the podcast: “If I see a Black pilot, I'm gonna be like 'boy, I hope he is qualified.’” These comments prompted strong responses from many, including Black pilots.

First reported by RealClearPolitics, Kirk’s comments made him enemies within the Republican National Convention, including previous RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, who in 2023 Kirk said was planted by the Democrats to “infiltrate” the Republican party. It was reported that McDaniel told Trump about Kirk’s MLK Jr. comments.

While McDaniel is no longer RNC Chair, Kirk’s influence has remained a tool in Trump’s back pocket.

“Charlie Kirk is helping. He’s got his army of young people. These are young patriots,” Trump said while speaking at the Turning Point Action Conference in Detroit in June. “We thank you, Charlie.” Turning Point USA’s YouTube channel also posts videos of Kirk “destroying” or “shut[ting] down” students on “liberal” college campuses during his many speaking tours. Currently, Kirk is carrying out the “You’re Being Brainwashed Tour,” where he is visiting college campuses in swing states to debate college students, encouraging them to vote for Trump in November.