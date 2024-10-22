TIME Hosts Inaugural TIME100 Health Leadership Forum Bringing Together Innovators Shaping the Future of Healthcare

Today, TIME convenes the first-ever TIME100 Health Leadership Forum in New York City, featuring conversations with leaders taking action toward a world with sustainable and accessible healthcare solutions.

The TIME100 Health Leadership Forum will bring together individuals driving innovation and creating equitable initiatives within the health sector. Featured speakers include: Former White House Senior Director and Special Assistant to the President of the United States Dr. Raj Panjabi; President of National Domestic Workers Alliance Ai-jen Poo; Co-Chief Executive Officer at Ellison Institute of Technology Dr. David Agus; Chief Research and Development Director of Clinical Epidemiology Center VA at St. Louis Health Care System Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly; Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Advancing Health Equity Dr. Uché Blackstock; Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund Dr. Natalia Kanem; United Nations' Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health Dr. Tlaleng Mofokeng; and poet and playwright Mahogany Browne. Partner speakers include: Life Sciences and Health Care Leader at Deloitte Global Consulting Services Dr. Asif Dhar; Chief Operating Officer at PhRMA Lori M. Reilly; Executive Director of Clinical Trial Patient Diversity at Merck Adrelia Allen; and Senior Vice President and Head of Science at ŌURA Shyamal Patel.

“Our mission with the TIME100 Health Leadership Forum is to foster essential conversations and drive progress in the health landscape and we are proud to work alongside our partners Merck, Deloitte, ŌURA and PhRMA who all share our vision,” said TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley.

“Audiences turn to TIME for trusted information and reporting to make important decisions for their lives. Health is a critical area of our coverage and with the TIME100 Health Leadership Forum we are expanding access to the brightest minds in healthcare today from the TIME100 and TIME100 Health community,” said TIME Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs.

The debut of the TIME100 Health Leadership Forum follows the recent launch of the inaugural TIME100 Health list recognizing the 100 most influential individuals in health. The introduction of the TIME100 Health expands on the TIME100, the world’s most influential community, into the sectors of artificial intelligence, climate and health, which will define the future.

The TIME100 Health Leadership Forum is presented by Premier Partner Merck and Signature Partners Deloitte, ŌURA and PhRMA.

For coverage of the TIME100 Health Leadership Forum and updates on the TIME Leadership Forum series in New York City, visit TIME.com.

