Designed for the defense and commercial sectors, Terran Orbital’s Geostationary Equatorial Orbit (GEO) satellites—ones that always appear stationary above the same point on the earth’s surface—are compactly designed and up to 15 times cheaper than traditional, large GEO missions. Earlier this year, the company was awarded a $15.2 million contract from the U.S. Space Force for other satellite tech.

