Designed for the defense and commercial sectors, Terran Orbital’s Geostationary Equatorial Orbit (GEO) satellites—ones that always appear stationary above the same point on the earth’s surface—are compactly designed and up to 15 times cheaper than traditional, large GEO missions. Earlier this year, the company was awarded a $15.2 million contract from the U.S. Space Force for other satellite tech.
Learn More at Terran Orbital SmallSat GEO
More Must-Reads from TIME
- How the Electoral College Actually Works
- Your Vote Is Safe
- Mel Robbins Will Make You Do It
- Why Vinegar Is So Good for You
- The Surprising Health Benefits of Pain
- You Don’t Have to Dread the End of Daylight Saving
- The 20 Best Halloween TV Episodes of All Time
- Meet TIME's Newest Class of Next Generation Leaders
Contact us at letters@time.com