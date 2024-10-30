The Best Inventions of 2024

Compact Satellites

Terran Orbital SmallSat GEO

Terran Orbital SmallSat GEO

By TIME Staff

Designed for the defense and commercial sectors, Terran Orbital’s Geostationary Equatorial Orbit (GEO) satellites—ones that always appear stationary above the same point on the earth’s surface—are compactly designed and up to 15 times cheaper than traditional, large GEO missions. Earlier this year, the company was awarded a $15.2 million contract from the U.S. Space Force for other satellite tech.

