The Best Inventions of 2024

Sleek AR Glasses

Xreal Air 2 Ultra

1 minute read
XREAL best inventions

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By TIME Staff

The XREAL AR glasses provide a lighter, more subtle, and less expensive alternative to large VR headsets for work or gaming. They let users navigate the equivalent of a 154-inch screen in HD.

Buy Now: Xreal Air 2 Ultra on Xreal

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com