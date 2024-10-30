The Best Inventions of 2024

A Powerful AI Platform

SambaNova Suite

1 minute read
SambaNova best inventions

By TIME Staff

The startup SambaNova Systems’s platform, designed for enterprise and government use, combines AI chips with Samba-1, a powerful, open-source large language model akin to OpenAI’s GPT-4. In the past year, Los Alamos National Lab, SoftBank, and Accenture have implemented it for their AI needs.

More Must-Reads from TIME

