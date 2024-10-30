The Best Inventions of 2024

An AI-processing Powerhouse

Qualcomm AI Engine in Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 best inventions

By TIME Staff

This chip, a special version of which powers Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Series phones, allows AI processing to be done solely on-device, eliminating the need to send data back and forth to the cloud and boosting the speed of features like live language translation.

