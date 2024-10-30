The Best Inventions of 2024

Speeding Up Generative AI

Fireworks AI platform

By TIME Staff

Fireworks’ AI platform’s proprietary technology helps customers scale up and speed up their generative AI efforts. Clients include Quora, which claims its Poe chatbot response rate got three times faster when the question-and-answer site switched to Fireworks.

