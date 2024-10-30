The Best Inventions of 2024

Realistic AI Avatars

D-ID Agents

1 minute read
D-ID best inventions

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By TIME Staff

When it comes to online customer service, chatbots can feel cold and scripted. D-ID’s conversational AI avatars, which are easily customizable (the system can even clone an individual’s voice), provide a more human and engaging experience.

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com