The Best Inventions of 2024

AI-powered Financial Research

Brightwave

1 minute read
Brightwave

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By TIME Staff

The Brightwave AI-powered research assistant is capable of taking huge amounts of data—SEC filings, earnings call transcripts, breaking news, and more—to produce financial analysis. Brightwave says its clients collectively manage over $120 billion in assets.

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com