A Cancer Support Chatbot

BelongAI Dave

By TIME Staff

At times when doctors aren’t available, people with cancer can turn to Dave—an AI chatbot app trained on eight years’ worth of data from real-world patients—for support and guidance. Dave answers user questions, and reviews and simplifies medical documents.

