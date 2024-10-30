The Best Inventions of 2024

Upcycling Fallen Trees

Cambium Carbon Smart Wood

1 minute read
Cambium Carbon Smart Wood

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By TIME Staff

Cambium partners with local arborists and municipalities to take fallen trees, which would typically meet an environmentally unfriendly end (dumped in landfills or burned), and upcycle them into carbon-negative construction materials.

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com