The Best Inventions of 2024

Autonomous Sports Field Painting

Turf Tank Two

Turf Tank Two

By TIME Staff

Painting sports fields takes a lot of time, plus it’s physically taxing. Turf managers can outsource the process to Turf Tank Two, a GPS-guided robot that will do the line marking on its own with a level of consistency that cuts down on paint use.

