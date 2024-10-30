Emulait helps parents whose babies have trouble taking to a bottle with its responsive-flow bottle that mimics the mother’s breast. Users can select from one of five nipple colors and five shapes, or scan their own breast on the app for a recommended match.
Buy Now: Emulait Anatomy Bottle on Emulait
More Must-Reads from TIME
- How the Electoral College Actually Works
- Your Vote Is Safe
- Mel Robbins Will Make You Do It
- Why Vinegar Is So Good for You
- The Surprising Health Benefits of Pain
- You Don’t Have to Dread the End of Daylight Saving
- The 20 Best Halloween TV Episodes of All Time
- Meet TIME's Newest Class of Next Generation Leaders
Contact us at letters@time.com