A Custom Baby Bottle

By TIME Staff

Emulait helps parents whose babies have trouble taking to a bottle with its responsive-flow bottle that mimics the mother’s breast. Users can select from one of five nipple colors and five shapes, or scan their own breast on the app for a recommended match.

