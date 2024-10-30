Some babies will not fall asleep unless rocked. This cell-phone-sized device, featuring a built-in rechargeable battery, clips onto a stroller or bassinet to create light jiggling for hours. Parents can control it with an app.
Buy Now: Sleepytroll Baby Rocker v.2 on Sleepy Troll
