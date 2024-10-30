The Best Inventions of 2024

Improving Hemodialysis

Sonavex EchoMark

1 minute read
Sonovex EchoMark & EchoSure

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By TIME Staff

Many hemodialysis patients rely on central venous catheters, which can lead to dangerous bloodstream infections. A fistula is the preferable method, but it can be difficult to monitor. EchoMark is an ultrasound-visible marker that can be implanted to monitor the fistula and reduce the use of catheters for hemodialysis.

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com