Many hemodialysis patients rely on central venous catheters, which can lead to dangerous bloodstream infections. A fistula is the preferable method, but it can be difficult to monitor. EchoMark is an ultrasound-visible marker that can be implanted to monitor the fistula and reduce the use of catheters for hemodialysis.
More Must-Reads from TIME
- How the Electoral College Actually Works
- Your Vote Is Safe
- Mel Robbins Will Make You Do It
- Why Vinegar Is So Good for You
- The Surprising Health Benefits of Pain
- You Don’t Have to Dread the End of Daylight Saving
- The 20 Best Halloween TV Episodes of All Time
- Meet TIME's Newest Class of Next Generation Leaders
Contact us at letters@time.com