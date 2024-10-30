The Best Inventions of 2024

AI-powered Preventative Care

Nanox.AI Solutions for Medical Imaging

1 minute read
By TIME Staff

Nanox.AI uses AI to help identify asymptomatic undetected chronic conditions early by analyzing routine medical CT scans. The FDA-cleared systems look for issues in the heart, bones, and liver.

