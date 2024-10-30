The Best Inventions of 2024

Accessible Genome Sequencing

MGI Tech DNBSEQ-T20x2


MGI Tech DNBSEQ-T20x2 best inventions

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By TIME Staff

Genome sequencing has proven vital for disease monitoring and prevention. But it’s expensive for many organizations. The DNBSEQ-T20x2 is a genome sequencing tool for clinical and research uses that costs under $100.

