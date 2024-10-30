The Best Inventions of 2024

Reducing Chronic Pain

Medtronic Inceptiv Spinal Cord Stimulator

Medtronic Inceptiv Spinal Cord Stimulator

By TIME Staff

Inceptiv is a small device, implanted in the lower torso with leads to the spinal cord, that provides responsive counter-stimulation to relieve chronic pain. The device was approved by the FDA in April.

