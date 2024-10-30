The Best Inventions of 2024

A Diagnostic Device for the O.R.

HemoSonics Quantra Hemostasis System

Quantra homeostasis System best inventions

By TIME Staff

HemoSonic’s diagnostic device uses ultrasound technology to quickly determine a critical factor in the operating room: hemostasis, the body’s ability to stop bleeding. It’s FDA approved for cardiac surgery, trauma, liver transplantation, and major orthopedic surgery.

