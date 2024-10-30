The Best Inventions of 2024

Emergency Lifeline

Front Line Medical Technologies COBRA-OS

1 minute read
Front Line Medical Technologies COBRA-OS

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By TIME Staff

The COBRA-OS is an aortic occlusion device—used to keep trauma patients from bleeding out—that is smaller and less expensive than competitors. Already used in the U.S., the device was this year approved for use in Europe.

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com