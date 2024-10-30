Some 2.5 million people in the U.S. develop a pressure injury, or bedsore, in hospitals every year. Bayesian’s platform uses AI to analyze electronic medical records and identify patients at risk of developing pressure ulcers, allowing for preventative care.
More Must-Reads from TIME
- How the Electoral College Actually Works
- Your Vote Is Safe
- Mel Robbins Will Make You Do It
- Why Vinegar Is So Good for You
- The Surprising Health Benefits of Pain
- You Don’t Have to Dread the End of Daylight Saving
- The 20 Best Halloween TV Episodes of All Time
- Meet TIME's Newest Class of Next Generation Leaders
Contact us at letters@time.com