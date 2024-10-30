The Best Inventions of 2024

AI-powered Bedsore Prevention

Bayesian Health AI Platform for Pressure Ulcer prevention

By TIME Staff

Some 2.5 million people in the U.S. develop a pressure injury, or bedsore, in hospitals every year. Bayesian’s platform uses AI to analyze electronic medical records and identify patients at risk of developing pressure ulcers, allowing for preventative care.

