The Best Inventions of 2024

Free Healthcare Guidance

Ada

1 minute read

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By TIME Staff

Ada Health’s AI-powered app provides fast, free health guidance to users based on their symptoms and risk factors, and backed by clinical data. Available in 148 countries and 11 languages, the platform has more than 13 million users worldwide.

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com