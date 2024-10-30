Free Healthcare Guidance

Ada Health’s AI-powered app provides fast, free health guidance to users based on their symptoms and risk factors, and backed by clinical data. Available in 148 countries and 11 languages, the platform has more than 13 million users worldwide.
