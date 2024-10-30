The Best Inventions of 2024

Treatment for a Limb-threatening Condition

Abbott Esprit BTK System

By TIME Staff

To address chronic limb-threatening ischemia—a serious condition in which patients have majorly blocked blood flow to their hands, legs, or feet—Abbott’s FDA-approved, first-of-its-kind dissolvable stent system keeps arteries open and delivers a vessel-healing drug.

