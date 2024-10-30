Treatment for a Limb-threatening Condition

To address chronic limb-threatening ischemia—a serious condition in which patients have majorly blocked blood flow to their hands, legs, or feet—Abbott’s FDA-approved, first-of-its-kind dissolvable stent system keeps arteries open and delivers a vessel-healing drug.
More Must-Reads from TIME
- How the Electoral College Actually Works
- Your Vote Is Safe
- Mel Robbins Will Make You Do It
- Why Vinegar Is So Good for You
- The Surprising Health Benefits of Pain
- You Don’t Have to Dread the End of Daylight Saving
- The 20 Best Halloween TV Episodes of All Time
- Meet TIME's Newest Class of Next Generation Leaders
Contact us at letters@time.com