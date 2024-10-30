The Best Inventions of 2024

Touchless Medical Monitoring

Xandar Kardian XK300-H

Xandar Kardian XK300-H
By TIME Staff

When installed in a room, the radar-based XK300-H can monitor occupants’ heart and respiratory rates accurately without connecting any monitors to their bodies. The FDA-cleared device is especially helpful in nursing homes and other care facilities.

