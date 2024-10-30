A Diagnostic Menstrual Pad

The Q-Pad is a menstrual pad that comes with a removable strip that can be sent in for clinical blood testing, cutting the need for an office visit or blood draw. It was cleared by the FDA in December.
Buy Now: Qvin Q-Pad on Amazon
More Must-Reads from TIME
- How the Electoral College Actually Works
- Your Vote Is Safe
- Mel Robbins Will Make You Do It
- Why Vinegar Is So Good for You
- The Surprising Health Benefits of Pain
- You Don’t Have to Dread the End of Daylight Saving
- The 20 Best Halloween TV Episodes of All Time
- Meet TIME's Newest Class of Next Generation Leaders
Contact us at letters@time.com