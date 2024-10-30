The Best Inventions of 2024

A Diagnostic Menstrual Pad

Qvin Q-Pad

1 minute read
Background source image: Shutterstock

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By TIME Staff

The Q-Pad is a menstrual pad that comes with a removable strip that can be sent in for clinical blood testing, cutting the need for an office visit or blood draw. It was cleared by the FDA in December.

