An Umbrella Built for Two

The Duo aims to solve every parent’s rainy day problem: young kids often can’t hold their own umbrella, but also won’t stay under an adults’. The Duo is a large, sturdy umbrella with an extendable second handle, so both parent and child can hold on and stay dry.

