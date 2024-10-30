An Umbrella Built for Two

The Duo aims to solve every parent’s rainy day problem: young kids often can’t hold their own umbrella, but also won’t stay under an adults’. The Duo is a large, sturdy umbrella with an extendable second handle, so both parent and child can hold on and stay dry.
