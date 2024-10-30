The Best Inventions of 2024

Affirm Card

Affirm Card

Affirm best inventions

By TIME Staff

Affirm’s debit card lets customers pay now for a purchase or use an app to request an option to pay over time (without late or hidden fees, or compound interest). As of September, Apple Pay partnered with Affirm to let users in the U.S. pay over time using a different product.

