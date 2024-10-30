The Best Inventions of 2024

An Acoustic–electronic Hybrid

DWe Drum Kit

1 minute read
DWe Drum Kit

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By TIME Staff

Musical instrument manufacturer DW’s DWe is a high-end hybrid: an acoustic drum kit, featuring handcrafted drum shells, that also works as electronic drums. The set connects wirelessly, with no latency, to software that runs on a laptop.

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com