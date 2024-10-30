The Best Inventions of 2024

Engaging Adult Learners

Honor Education

By TIME Staff

Honor is an adult education platform that aims to make online learning more interactive and effective. It’s already being used by The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Northeastern University, Austin Community College, and biotech company Moderna.

