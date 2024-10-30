The Best Inventions of 2024

An AI Reading Tutor

Ello

Ello best inventions

By TIME Staff

Every month, subscription service Ello ships you physical books, curated to your young child’s reading level and interests. Then its AI-powered app listens while your child reads the books aloud, coaching them through tricky words with a phonics-based approach.

