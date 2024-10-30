Technicolor Dream Pen

The Best Inventions of 2024

The Colorpik Smart Pen is equipped with a sensor that allows users to scan and store up to 16 million colors from real-world surfaces. It then mixes inks to recreate those colors for users to draw with. The device is also compatible with digital screens.

