Technicolor Dream Pen

The Colorpik Smart Pen is equipped with a sensor that allows users to scan and store up to 16 million colors from real-world surfaces. It then mixes inks to recreate those colors for users to draw with. The device is also compatible with digital screens.
Buy Now: Colorpik Smart Pen on Colorpik
More Must-Reads from TIME
- How the Electoral College Actually Works
- Your Vote Is Safe
- Mel Robbins Will Make You Do It
- Why Vinegar Is So Good for You
- The Surprising Health Benefits of Pain
- You Don’t Have to Dread the End of Daylight Saving
- The 20 Best Halloween TV Episodes of All Time
- Meet TIME's Newest Class of Next Generation Leaders
Contact us at letters@time.com