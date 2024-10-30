The Best Inventions of 2024

A Better To-go Container

Bell Bowls

1 minute read
Bell Bowls Best Inventions

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By TIME Staff

Bell Bowls makes a clamshell to-go food container with a built-in drink holder. It’s oil-proof, yet biodegradable, made with a sugarcane-based material.

