Sounds of the Middle Ages

Teenage Engineering EP–1320 medieval

By TIME Staff

Sweden’s Teenage Engineering calls its beautifully crafted EP–1320 medieval “the world’s first medieval electronic instrument.” The device features hundreds of sounds and samples from ye olden days, including lutes, hurdy-gurdies, and Gregorian chants.

