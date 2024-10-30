The Best Inventions of 2024

Bird-identifying Binoculars

Swarovski Optik AX Visio

Swarovski Binoculars Best Inventions

By TIME Staff

Who needs field guides when you have Swarovski’s smart binoculars, which use AI to identify over 9,000 birds and other wildlife? The device, a collaboration with industrial designer Marc Newson, is capable of taking 13 megapixel images and full HD videos.

