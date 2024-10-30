The Best Inventions of 2024

Next-gen Robot Vacuum

Matic Robots Matic

By TIME Staff

Unlike traditional robot vacuums, the Matic uses mounted cameras to create a detailed map of your space, for more targeted quick cleanups. And that data is stored on-device, never in the cloud, for security.

