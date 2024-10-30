The Best Inventions of 2024

A Double-screen Laptop

Asus Zenbook Duo

ASUS zenbook duo best inventions

By TIME Staff

This dual-screen laptop features two 14-inch 3K OLED touchscreens and a detachable Bluetooth keyboard. When the hinged screens are laid flat, the combined workspace measures nearly 20 inches, for use either horizontally or vertically.

