A Targeted LED Light Mask

Qure Skincare Q-Rejuvalight Pro

Qure Skincare Q-Rejuvalight Pro

By Time Staff

Qure’s LED light skincare mask is more than just red light. The FDA-cleared device lets users program a combo of red (for anti-aging) and purple (for acne) lights to target different areas of the face at once, via an app.

