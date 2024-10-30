A Pro Hair Tool for Travel

Compact travel hair dryers are typically no-frills. Dreame’s dryer is lightweight and folds, but has the power of a standard hair dryer, and comes with attachments to transform it into a curling iron or smoother for straight hair.
Buy Now: Dreame Technology Pocket High-Speed Hair Dryer on Dreame Tech | Amazon
More Must-Reads from TIME
- How the Electoral College Actually Works
- Your Vote Is Safe
- Mel Robbins Will Make You Do It
- Why Vinegar Is So Good for You
- The Surprising Health Benefits of Pain
- You Don’t Have to Dread the End of Daylight Saving
- The 20 Best Halloween TV Episodes of All Time
- Meet TIME's Newest Class of Next Generation Leaders
Contact us at letters@time.com