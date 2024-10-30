The Best Inventions of 2024

A Pro Hair Tool for Travel

Dreame Technology Pocket High-Speed Hair Dryer

By TIME Staff

Compact travel hair dryers are typically no-frills. Dreame’s dryer is lightweight and folds, but has the power of a standard hair dryer, and comes with attachments to transform it into a curling iron or smoother for straight hair.

