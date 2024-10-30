The Best Inventions of 2024

A Smart Wheelchair Cushion

Kalogon Orbiter Med

By TIME Staff

Wheelchair users can get potentially life-threatening pressure injuries from sitting too long. To address the issue, Kalogon’s custom-designed smart cushion analyzes pressure points and redistributes weight accordingly.

