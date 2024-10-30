The Best Inventions of 2024

Jupiter-Bound Mission

NASA Europa Clipper

1 minute read
NASA's Europa Clipper spacecraft is seen in the 85-foot-tall, 25-foot-wide (26-meter-by-8-meter) vacuum chamber, known as the Space Simulator, at the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California in February 2024.NASA

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

One of the most tantalizing worlds in the solar system is Europa, a moon of Jupiter covered in a rind of ice, beneath which, scientists believe, lies a warm, salty, mineral-rich ocean—and possibly living organisms. NASA just launched the $5 billion Europa Clipper spacecraft—its largest ever on a planetary mission, measuring the length of a basketball court with solar panels for power on its long journey—to study the ice and the sloshing seas below, upon its arrival at Jupiter in 2030. “Although Europa Clipper is not a life-detection mission,” says Bonnie Buratti, the mission’s deputy project scientist, “we’ll be seeking those things that sustain life: liquid water, the right kind of chemistry that includes prebiotic molecules, and evidence of thermal energy provided by Jupiter’s strong gravity.”

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com