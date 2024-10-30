In June, the AI startup Runway released its newest model—Gen-3 Alpha—capable of creating 10 second video clips when prompted with text, image, or video. The model “has learned 3D dynamics on its own,” says co-founder and chief technology officer Anastasis Germanidis, who predicts photorealistic outputs “within the next few years.” He sees Gen-3 Alpha as “empowering and giving superpowers to artists,” particularly in pre-production. In September, Runway partnered with Lionsgate, bringing their models to the movies, and launched The Hundred Film Fund, committing at least $5 million to support AI-augmented film projects. Germanidis says that the tool can enhance rather than compete with creativity. “It allows you to be more effective, but it doesn't replace taste or artistic vision.”

Disclosure: Investors in Runway include Salesforce, where TIME co-chair and owner Marc Benioff is CEO.

