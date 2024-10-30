The Best Inventions of 2024

Cohere's Command R+, an AI large language model released in April, excels at tasks businesses need: summarizing documents, answering questions based on that information, and responding in multiple languages. It also has the ability to interact with apps; for instance, Command R+ can use a calculator app to solve a math problem or an email client to share a document. But don’t expect flashy generative AI that makes unimaginable images or has casual conversations. “I don’t think [businesses] really need a robot to flirt with them,” says Nick Frosst, Cohere’s co-founder. The company has landed deals with companies such as Oracle and Accenture.

