In a world of disinformation, Facticity.AI, an artificially intelligent fact-checking tool developed by Singapore start-up AI Seer, seeks to tip the scales in the truth’s favor. Facticity’s online tool, released in beta in June, checks claims in text and video, and provides references and links to reliable sources. The company claims 92% accuracy, beating competitor tools like Bing CoPilot, Perplexity, and Originality.ai (which claims about 72% accuracy on fact-checking). Facticity was put to the test during the most recent presidential debate, checking almost 250 claims in near real-time. Jacob Kozhipatt, a former Business Insider reporter who worked with Facticity to manually verify its checks, says he was impressed by “how much more and how much faster it can fact check than humans.” AI Seer CTO Shahruj Rashid says that extensions for Word and Chrome that check your facts as you write are in the works.

