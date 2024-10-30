A Fun, Flexible Engineering Toy

Can one innovate on the classic marble run, a toy nearly as old as time? STEM toy company Thames & Kosmos has managed to do so with Gecko Run. Designed for kids 8 and up, it features bendable tracks that can curve, loop-the-loop, and connect to each other as well as to kinetic diversions like a rubber-band trampoline, a snake maze, levers, funnels, and more. But the best part: a normal marble run requires tons of support pieces to achieve height, and takes up floor space; Gecko Run uses gentle sticky pads to cling to vertical flat surfaces like a wall, window, or appliance, letting kids build upward without extra parts. An eco-bonus: The toy is made with renewable bioplastic.
Buy Now: Gecko Run on Thames & Kosmos | Amazon
