The Best Inventions of 2024

A Fun, Flexible Engineering Toy

Thames & Kosmos Gecko Run

1 minute read
Gecko Run best inventions

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

Can one innovate on the classic marble run, a toy nearly as old as time? STEM toy company Thames & Kosmos has managed to do so with Gecko Run. Designed for kids 8 and up, it features bendable tracks that can curve, loop-the-loop, and connect to each other as well as to kinetic diversions like a rubber-band trampoline, a snake maze, levers, funnels, and more. But the best part: a normal marble run requires tons of support pieces to achieve height, and takes up floor space; Gecko Run uses gentle sticky pads to cling to vertical flat surfaces like a wall, window, or appliance, letting kids build upward without extra parts. An eco-bonus: The toy is made with renewable bioplastic.

Buy Now: Gecko Run on Thames & Kosmos | Amazon

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com