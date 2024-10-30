The Best Inventions of 2024

A Game-Changing Vaccine

University of Oxford and the Serum Institute of India R21/Matrix-M

1 minute read
Malaria vaccines
In this photograph taken on February 27, 2024, a staff inspects vials of the R21 Malaria Vaccine at the Serum Institute of India (SII) headquarters in Hadapsar, Pune. Indranil Mukherjee—AFP/Getty Images

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Alice Park

After decades of slow development, the World Health Organization recently recommended two vaccines to combat malaria, which infects hundreds of millions and kills 600,000 people each year. Researchers at Oxford University and the Serum Institute of India developed the latest shot, R21/Matrix-M, and released it in 2023. The vaccine targets the malaria antigen R21, and includes an adjuvant from Novavax, which helps to amplify the immune response generated by the shot. Serum began shipping the first doses, which cost under $4 per shot, in May 2024, and CEO Adar Poonawalla anticipates continuing to provide 50 to 60 million doses annually to Africa, where malaria remains endemic, over the next three years. “We have the capacity, the demand, and the will of the people to want this vaccine,” he says.

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com