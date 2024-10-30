The Best Inventions of 2024

Changing Cells With Light

Prolific Machines Photomolecular Platform

Prolific Machines Photomolecular Platform

By Jared Lindzon

Prolific Machines’ photomolecular biology platform aims to change the ways cells function more precisely and easily using only light. The startup’s tech works by attaching light-sensitive proteins to various components inside any type of cell. Then, says Prolific Machines co-founder and CEO Deniz Kent, “by pulsating light in specific wavelengths, patterns, locations, and durations, we can selectively regulate any key cellular functions.” The company, which used the tech to grow a tasty meatball from animal cells, currently offers its platform to a limited group of partners, which are using it to develop or lower the cost of therapeutics and nutritional products.

