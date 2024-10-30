Keeping Buildings Cool

To test its anti-flammability technology, NanoTech Materials slathered an egg in its Wildfire Shield coating and set it ablaze. It remained raw. Meant for buildings, the product contains their Insulative Ceramic Particle (ICP), a powder that can be integrated into other materials, like drywall or shingles, to improve fire resistance and reduce heat penetration. In the case of the company's other product, Cool Roof Coat, NanoTech says it can reduce HVAC use by half. Since March 2023, Cool Roof Coat, which is simply painted on the roof of a building, has quickly scaled up to distribute nationwide via a network of approved roofing applicators, and internationally. Meanwhile, Wildfire Shield has already been used at SpaceX launch areas and along highways by the state of California, where the Park Fire alone torched some 430,000 acres this July. In addition to preventing material damage, Wildfire Shield prevents the ill effects of noxious smoke. "The smoke is a big deal because then it allows firefighters and whoever needs to get in," says CEO and cofounder Mike Francis.