Bingrui Yang rented an RV for the first time during the pandemic. He loved the freedom, but hated the broader experience. “The products on the market are really bad,” he says. “They're clunky to use.” Yang had worked on successive generations of the iPhone at Apple and later at self-driving vehicle companies Zoox and Cruise. He thought there was a better way, so he made it. The Pebble Flow is a sleek, all-electric, semi-autonomous travel trailer. Inside, modern Scandinavian design feels like an upscale hotel, complete with an indoor/outdoor induction cooktop, full size refrigerator, and bathroom walls that can be changed from opaque to transparent for a feeling of more space. The 45kWh battery stores 3.5 times the energy of a Tesla power wall. That helps power the iPad from which drivers can control things like autostabilization and hitching the trailer to a vehicle.

Buy Now: Pebble Flow on Pebble Life