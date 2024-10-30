The Best Inventions of 2024

Smarter Roads

Cavnue Connected and Automated Vehicle Corridor

1 minute read
Canva Lane best inventions

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Chris Stokel-Walker

Drive down a three-mile stretch of Interstate 94 in Michigan and you might think it’s just nicely renovated, with a smoother road surface and more lights. But it’s actually Cavnue’s vision of the future. The company spent $15 million installing sensors every 200 meters that observe and analyze road conditions and traffic flow in real time. “It provides, through a software platform, a set of insights back to the governments that own the roadways,” that will help speed improvements and repairs, says Tyler Duvall, CEO of Cavnue, who adds that eventually the system will be able to inform connected human-driven and autonomous vehicles of road issues. A second project is being installed on State Highway 130 right outside Austin, Texas, with another planned for Savannah, Georgia.

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com