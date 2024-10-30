A Longer-Lasting Charge

Lithium-ion batteries have quickly become the standard for powering vehicles, but South 8 CEO Tom Stepien says they have three problems: “fire, cold, and cost.” South 8 addresses all three with LiGas, a liquefied gas electrolyte that, when injected into battery cells, provides a more stable and longer-lasting charge than conventional liquids. While lithium-ion battery fires can burn for up to five to 10 minutes, LiGas batteries burned for just six seconds in a U.S. Army test, reducing fire risk. The LiGas batteries work in minus 60°F, versus minus 30°F for conventional batteries, and cost around $100 per kilowatt hour, versus $150. LiGas also allows batteries to charge in minutes versus hours. South 8 has a contract with the U.S. Department of Defense and is talking to major car companies.