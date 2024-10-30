The Best Inventions of 2024

A Longer-Lasting Charge

South 8 LiGas

1 minute read
South 8 LiGas batteries best inventions

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Micheline Maynard

Lithium-ion batteries have quickly become the standard for powering vehicles, but South 8 CEO Tom Stepien says they have three problems: “fire, cold, and cost.” South 8 addresses all three with LiGas, a liquefied gas electrolyte that, when injected into battery cells, provides a more stable and longer-lasting charge than conventional liquids. While lithium-ion battery fires can burn for up to five to 10 minutes, LiGas batteries burned for just six seconds in a U.S. Army test, reducing fire risk. The LiGas batteries work in minus 60°F, versus minus 30°F for conventional batteries, and cost around $100 per kilowatt hour, versus $150. LiGas also allows batteries to charge in minutes versus hours. South 8 has a contract with the U.S. Department of Defense and is talking to major car companies.

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com